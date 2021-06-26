Yet two editions in Sochi as far as the Russian Grand Prix is ​​concerned, then F1 will change location as regards the Russian stage. From the Black Sea we will move near St. Petersburg on the permanent circuit of Igora Drive, for years on the Circus radar to host the grand prix that has been held since 2014 in the circuit created around the Olympic village, a track that has never thrilled – to put it mildly – pilots, insiders and enthusiasts.

From 2023, therefore, as reported by the Russian press this morning the Russian Grand Prix will be held in Igora Drive, permanent circuit curated by Hermann Tilke. The track measures 4086 meters and has 15 curves, quite varied. There are two overtaking points, Curva-1 to the left at the end of the starting straight and the 180 ° hairpin of Curva-13.