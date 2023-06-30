Today Russia summoned the Colombian ambassador, to whom he gave explanations about the bombing on Tuesday of the city of Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, from which three Colombian citizens escaped unharmed, and He urged him to recommend that his citizens refrain from visiting territories in the war zone.

The Russian Foreign Ministry denied before the head of the Colombian legation in Russia, Héctor Arenas Neira, that Russian forces had purposely bombed a pizzeria frequented by civilians and foreign journalists in Kramatorsk, attack in which 12 people died and another 60 were injured.

The department headed by Sergei Shoigu reiterated what the Russian Ministry of Defense had already said, which assured on Wednesday that the “legitimate target of the attack was the point of temporary deployment of the commanders of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces from Ukraine”.

Foreign Affairs told Arenas that the Colombians, Colombian writer Héctor Abad, former Peace Commissioner Sergio Jaramillo and journalist Catalina Gómez, “were in a restaurant located in the same building” at the time the missiles hit the assigned target. .

“According to the information available, they were aware of being very close to the line of fire in the area of ​​the special military operation and the risks associated with this,” Foreign Affairs stressed.

Russian diplomacy wished Jaramillo, Abad and Gómez “a speedy recovery and a return to safety.”

The Government of Colombia condemned on Wednesday the “unacceptable attack” perpetrated by Russian forces.

This Friday, Moscow assured that for Russia “the life of each person is valuable”, but reminded Bogotá that when the conflict initially broke out in 2014 in the Ukrainian Donbas, “thousands of civilians” died and were injured.

He again accused Ukraine of having placed weapons in “civilian facilities”, in addition to having used citizens as a “human shield” and of having carried out sabotage and terrorist attacks on Russian territory.

Russia regretted “or never having seen the reaction of the Colombian leadership to these events.”

“We draw the ambassador’s attention to the urgent need to recommend to Colombian citizens that they refrain from visiting territories located in the war zone,” Foreign Affairs insisted.

EFE

