Russia today gave another ultimatum to the Ukrainian forces still holding out in the besieged city of Mariupol.especially in the Azovstal steelworks, so that they lay down their weapons until noon this Tuesday in exchange for thus saving their lives.

All those who lay down their arms are guaranteed the preservation of life

“Considering the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, in addition to being guided by purely human principles, the Russian Armed Forces once again offer militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries to stop hostilities and lay down arms from 12 am“said the Ministry of Defense.

“All those who lay down their arms are guaranteed the preservation of life“The head of the Russian Federation’s National Defense Control Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, said in a statement.

Russia proposes that a continuous communication channel be established between the Russian and Ukrainian sides for the mutual exchange of information from 1 pm (local time).

Half an hour later the militants of “nationalist battalions”, that is, the Azov regiment, and the mercenaries fighting with them, together with the Russian forces and pro-Russian militias from DonetskThey would declare a “regime of silence” or ceasefire and guarantee its “strict compliance.”

“The actual start of the ‘regime of silence’ by both sides would be indicated by the raising of flags – red on the Russian side and white on the Ukrainian side – around the entire perimeter of Azovstal.

Between 2 and 4 pm local time, there will beto “the departure of all Ukrainian armed units and mercenaries, without exception, without weapons and ammunition”, Mizintsev explained.

“Once again, we call on the official authorities in kyiv to show prudence, give proper instructions to the militants to stop the senseless resistance and leave the center of resistance” in Azovstal, he noted. If kyiv does not give the order, he added, the Ukrainian defenders must “make that decision for themselves and lay down their arms,” ​​he said.



The spokesman for the Donetsk militias, Eduard Basurin, said moments before the assault on the steel mill, the last stronghold of resistance in Mariupol, had begun.

The adviser to the mayor of the city, Petró Andriushchenko, stated on his Telegram account that the Russians “are attacking not only Azovstal with heavy bombs, but also artillery and tanks continue to chaotically attack a residential sector.”

Russian vehicle identified with the ‘Z’ in Mariupol. Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

In a broader message to Ukrainian soldiers in general, Mizintsev made another appeal “to all military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and mercenaries: with the cynical attitude of the kyiv authorities, an unenviable fate awaits them,” added in a broader message to soldiers.

“Do not tempt your fate, but make the only right decision to stop hostilities and lay down arms now, wherever your ‘bosses’ force you to fight for the ideas of Nazism,” Mizintsev said.

He assured that Russia “guarantees each of you the preservation of life and compliance with all the norms of the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war, as has already happened with the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who had previously surrendered at Mariupol”.

The colonel general indicated that this statement will be sent immediately to the UN, the OSCE, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other international organizations.

EFE