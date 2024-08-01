Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage in Russia and sentenced to 16 years in maximum-security prison, will return to the United States today, August 1, as part of a prisoner swap. Fox News announced, citing information obtained by the Wall Street Journal and without providing further details, specifying that the channel is working to obtain more information on the possible exchange.

Gershkovich was arrested in March 2023 in Yekaterinburg for espionage. According to Russian intelligence, the journalist acted “on instructions from the American side” to obtain “information covered by state secrets about the activity of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex.”

Several times in recent months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted at the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the case, referring to contacts between Moscow and Washington at the intelligence level. Gershkovich’s situation has also entered the American election campaign ahead of the presidential vote in November: Donald Trump has said and repeated that the journalist’s release would come after his election and before the start of his mandate. The new president-elect will take office in January 2025.