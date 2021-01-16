Russia Germany hands over Navalny’s police interrogations to Russia to help the country investigate a poisoning attempt – Opposition politician’s ally arrested in Russia

The German Ministry of Justice says it responded on Friday to four requests for legal assistance from the Russian prosecutor’s office in connection with Navalny’s poisoning attempt last August.

German authorities are helping Russia investigate an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin poisoning. On Friday, the German Ministry of Justice responded to four requests for legal assistance from the Russian Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the Navalny poisoning attempt last August.

According to a spokesman for the ministry, police investigators had questioned Navalnyi, who provided answers to questions sent by the Russian prosecutor. Germany forwards open interrogations to Russia. The news agency AFP reports this.

“The government now assumes that the Russian administration will do its utmost to investigate this crime against the Navalny,” the spokesman said, according to AFP.

“All information for criminal investigation, such as blood and tissue samples and pieces of clothing, is available in Russia.”

Navalnyi said earlier this week that it plans to return to Russia from Germany on Sunday. He plans to fly from Berlin to Moscow on board the Russian low-cost airline Pobeda.

At the destination, Navalny awaits several criminal charges brought by Russia. In addition, the country’s Criminal Sanctions Agency (FSIN) said on Thursday it would arrest Navalny if this came to Russia.

On Saturday, just a day before Navalny’s return, the court announced the arrest of Navalny’s ally Pavel Zelenskyn, says Reuters. Zelensky is a member of the anti-corruption organization FBK, founded by Navalny. He is accused of inciting extremism on the internet.

Navalnyi attempted to poison with a Soviet-led novitoch neurotoxin on a domestic flight in Russia in August. He was later flown to a hospital in Berlin.

A group of investigative journalists Bellingcat said it cleared in Decemberthat Behind the Navalny poisoning is the poison group of the Russian security service FSB. According to the report, the group’s employees have been following Navalny at least in early 2017.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the poisoning attempt.