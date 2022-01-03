German Chancellor’s advisor Jens Pletner will hold talks with colleagues from Russia and France on resolving the situation in Ukraine. This was stated by the representative of the German government, Steffen Hebeshtreit, reports TASS…

He added that the meetings will take place this week. Representatives of Kiev are not expected to participate in them.

Commenting on the announcement of the preparations for a January meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hebeshtreit said that “there is nothing to say on this topic yet.” According to the Bild newspaper, which reported on possible contacts between Scholz and Putin in January, the new German chancellor wanted to personally control the building of relations with Moscow and expects to be able to reopen the dialogue with the Russian authorities on the Ukrainian settlement and gas supplies.

At the end of December, the German government confirmed that the adviser to the Chancellor Pletner plans to hold talks on Ukraine with the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak, however, a meeting of a similar level with a representative of France was not previously reported. Interlocutors of the agency Reuters called a rare event direct negotiations between Berlin and Moscow on the Ukrainian issue.