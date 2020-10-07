Russia Germany and France prepare sanctions on Russia over Navalny poisoning – Organization: New type of novice shock used in poisoning

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s blood and urine samples revealed a neurotoxin reminiscent of the chemical weapon the Skripals received. The British Foreign Secretary and the German government said they were considering further action on Russia.

Chemical the arms ban organization, the OPCW, confirmed on Tuesday that a Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi attempted murder with novichok neurotoxin.

Germany and France plan to impose sanctions on Russians as a result of the incident, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the German government commented on the recent confirmation of the OPCW, saying that it would consider further action together with the EU’s partner countries.

Reuters according to, Germany and France are at the forefront of proposing new EU sanctions on Russian military intelligence officers as well as “the individual involved in the novitok program”.

According to the ministerial press release, despite demands, the Russian administration has not provided a credible explanation for the Navalny poisoning. Germany last demanded an explanation from Russia on the matter on Tuesday.

Germany and France say they will share their proposals on sanctions targets with EU partner countries soon.

The OPCW said on Tuesday that a new type of novice shock was found in blood and urine samples from Navalny, which OPCW researchers took from a patient at a hospital in Berlin on September 6th. The samples were examined in two collaborative laboratories of the organization.

The OPCW says in its bulletinthat a cholinesterase inhibitor was found in Navalny. Samples were taken at the request of Germany.

The toxin found, according to the organization, is “structurally reminiscent of a chemical,” which the OPCW added to its ban list in November 2019. At that time, Sergei and Julia Skripalin used in the poisoning in March 2018, a neurotoxin developed by the Soviet Union.

“This cholinesterase inhibitor has not been added to the list of chemicals in the annex to the agreement,” the OPCW says of a poison found in samples from Navalny.

Prohibition Organization the announcement supports an analysis by the German Defense Forces Laboratory on 2 September that Navalnyi had been poisoned by a new type of novice shock. Die Zeit was the first to report on the results of the German survey.

I was the chief of staff Leonid Volkov said in a publication on Telegram in the comment The OPCW report confirms that Russia will continue to develop chemical weapons.

“Russia really can no longer claim that‘ well, only a few tubes of novitsa from the 80s lay in stock, we can’t find them all, ’” Volkov commented. “The OPCW bulletin confirms that Russia will have an active program for the development of novitok-grade chemical weapons in 2020.”

Novitšok is a chemical weapon developed in the Soviet Union. It came to the attention of the general public in 2018 when it poisoned former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia Skripal in British Salisbury.

According to Britain, Russia poisoned the Scripals. Russia has denied its involvement in the case.

Navalnyi sai symptoms of poisoning on August 20 in Tomsk, Siberia. Initially, Navalny was treated at a hospital in Omsk. From there, he was transported to the Charité Hospital in Berlin for treatment.

As a result of the poisoning, Navalnyi was in a coma for a long time, and was hospitalized for a total of about a month.

The use of the Novichok group’s neurotoxin to poison Navalny has been confirmed not only by the German Defense Forces Laboratory but also by laboratory tests in Sweden and France.

Navalnyi joked and recalled the symptoms of his poisoning in a recent video interview:

OPCW is an organization that cooperates with the UN in monitoring compliance with the International Chemical Weapons Convention. Among other things, the agreement requires the state to destroy its remaining chemical weapons upon accession. Russia signed the agreement in 1993.

Earlier on Tuesday, before the OPCW released its confirmation, Alexei Navalnyi said in a video interview that he suspected Russian intelligence had tried to assassinate him as president. Vladimir Putin by order of. As justification, Navalnyi assesses the forthcoming elections to the Russian Parliament, the Duma.

Correction 7.10. at 10.36 a.m .: It was reported earlier that the OPCW would have found the same poison in the Navalny samples as in the Skripalide samples. According to the report, the toxins resemble each other but are not the same compound.