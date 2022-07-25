Home page politics

Split

Russian soldier during a tank exercise in the far north-west of the country (Murmansk). © Lev Fedoseyev/Imago

The alleged telephone call from a Russian commander has caused a stir: the general is talking about a withdrawal from Ukraine – and what stands in the way.

Moscow – Even if the public statements on the part of politicians are cautious: the Ukraine conflict has long been about the confrontation between Russia and NATO. A Ukrainian radio station published a conversation allegedly between a Russian general and relatives of soldiers. In it he talks about the slow advance of Russian troops in the war zone and the conflict with Western countries.

According to the information, the Russian General Oleg Korotkevich can be heard on the audio recording. The commander assesses the possibility of Vladimir Putin’s withdrawal order and what such a step would mean for the largest country in the world by area. Instead of fighting Ukraine, Russia would be at war with NATO.

Ukraine-News: Russian General Allegedly Wiretapped – “In Truth War With NATO”

Only a few experts expect a sudden withdrawal of the Russian army from the occupied regions of Ukraine. “What can we do? All that was made, in vain? Because our state has to withdraw from Ukraine like a drowned poodle? We simply can’t afford that, no matter how hard it is,” Korotkevich lets know – as long as the recording isn’t a fake. Because there is a great danger that manipulated fake messages will play a major role in the Ukraine conflict more than ever before.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

In the interview, broadcast by Radio Svoboda, Korotkevich expressed his annoyance at the slow progress of the Russian armed forces, which some military experts call a targeted strategy.

According to the conversation, Korotkevich fears that in the event of a Russian withdrawal, the war could even spread to the country of the aggressor. The escalating National Socialism, which is attested to in neighboring Ukraine, would then “come to us in a year. Then we will fight here, in Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Moscow, everywhere.”

Ukraine-News: Russian general speaks of brainwashing – “And then to the front”

In addition, it can be inferred from the wiretapped conversation that the conflict is not about a dispute between two former Soviet states: “That’s what everyone thinks. In reality, however, it is a war involving almost all of NATO. She fights with the blood of Ukraine. They are brainwashed and then sent to the front.” Focus Online the general. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed countries like the United States and Germany for the war.

While Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes in a military victory for his country, a war between Russia and NATO would pose nothing less than a great threat to world peace: The result would not only be widespread devastation in Ukrainian parts of the country, but also the threat of escalation nuclear weapons.

Ukraine News: Scene for confrontation between Russia and NATO?

According to the report, the Ukrainian radio station does not question the authenticity of the recording, but at least caution is advised: the allegedly intercepted conversation could also be a fake.

Russia itself repeatedly emphasizes that this is not a “special military operation” against the former sister state Ukraine, but a long-simmering conflict with the NATO defense alliance. According to the strongest member, the US, they are not in direct confrontation and want to avoid direct war at all costs. However, CIA agents have reportedly been on the ground for some time to provide a covert command structure to support Ukrainian forces.

On the other hand, there is a sign of relaxation from space travel: NASA and the Russian authority Rosneft are again planning joint flights into space. (PF)