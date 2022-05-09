“Everyone was looking forward to what Putin would say. Today’s speech confirms the inscrutability of Putin’s behavior and, precisely for this reason, the line of prudence is more necessary than ever. “This is what General Leonardo Tricarico, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force, said to the Adnkronos, commenting on the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin held in the square Red on the day for the victory.
