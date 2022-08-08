Monday, August 8, 2022
Russia | General: Prime Minister Marin supports limiting Russians’ tourism in Finland and other EU countries

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in World Europe
According to Marin, tourism should be restricted by expanding the EU’s common sanctions.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is in favor of restricting the travel of Russians in Finland and elsewhere in the EU, he says To Yle in the interview he gave.

Marin hopes that the matter would be decided by expanding the EU countries’ joint sanctions against Russia.

“It is not right that at the same time as Russia is waging an aggressive, brutal war of aggression in Europe, Russians can live a normal life, travel in Europe, be tourists. It’s not right,” Marin said.

The Russian border opened for tourism in July. The issue has sparked a lot of discussion and many parties have called for restrictions on Russian travel.

Marin says that the movement of Russians was discussed at EU summits in the spring. In his opinion, the discussion should also continue there.

The EU has not currently imposed sanctions on Russian tourism.

“My personal position is that tourism should be limited,” Marin said.

Marin, who returned from vacation on Thursday, has not commented on the matter before. In an interview with Yle, he also commented on Uniper’s bailout program and warned that the coming months would be difficult due to the rise in energy prices.

