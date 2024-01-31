Russia, two years of war and the GDP continues to grow. Western sanctions have had no impact

There war in Ukraine it's been going on for two years now and apparently all the efforts of Europe to stop the offensive of Putin against Zelensky they did not bring the desired results. Data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speak clearly. Russian GDP will increase by 2.6% in 2024, thanks mainly to the war effort. A growth that is decidedly higher than previously forecast by the same institute, and greater than that of the USA and the Eurozone. The IMF estimates inevitably raise the doubts about the effectiveness of Western sanctions against Moscow. And they are all grist for Vladimir Putin's mill, who uses these data to fuel his propaganda. To feed it war effortRussia is relying on its oil exports and on imports of dual-use goods (civil and military) from abroad. In both cases, Moscow is exploiting the gaps in Western sanctions and relations with countries such as China.

All these aspects could change once the war is over – reports the Financial Times – several international economists maintain that Russia will pay the consequences later, but for now the data are these. Meanwhile, Putin enjoys the moment and also tries to circumvent some sanctions and restrictions for his country. The Tsar's new challenge is to take advantage of the void left by the departure of the majors Hollywood in response to the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Until two years ago – we read in Repubblica – foreign films were sold for around three quarters of the proceeds of Russian cinemas, so much so that the Kremlin was considering imposing a cap on foreign films and financing national titles that promoted family values, military glory and “Crimea and Ukraine in the thousand-year history of the Russian state”.

A patriotic diktat which had inspired many of the latest productions of Mosfilmsuch as the successes Tigre Bianca and The Road to Berlin. After leaving Hollywoodfor a while some cinemas had managed to circumvent the boycott with a stratagem that was anything but legal: they bought via Telegram digital copies of films from Kazakhstan and distributed them without authorization. But since last July the times for this ploy have become longer. A boon for national productions which they represented last year 28 of the 40 billion rubles of total box office receipts.