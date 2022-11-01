“A decision has not yet been made on how Russia will intervene in the repair of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines”. So Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the press conference. What is certain for Russia, he added, is Britain’s involvement in what he called “a terrorist attack”. Moscow is considering “further action” in response to this attack, Peskov said.

President Vladimir Putin will not issue a decree to end the partial mobilization for Ukraine, Peskov later said, explaining that the decree is not necessary. Putin said last night that he would consult with lawyers on the matter. “The partial mobilization has been completed,” Peskov reiterated.