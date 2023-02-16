Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

The Russian Air Force masses hundreds of planes on the border with Ukraine. Concerns about new attacks are growing in Kiev. The news ticker.

Balloons sighted over capital: Ukraine shoots flying objects over Kyiv away

Russia collects Luftwaffe im Ukraine war Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The processed information comes partly from the warring parties. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Thursday, February 16, 4:23 p.m.: Six workers at a Ukrainian electricity company were injured in Russian airstrikes on the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday, regional authorities said. “The injured are specialists who carried out repair work on communication lines,” regional military administration head Oleh Synehubov told Telegram. “A company building and a private home were also damaged.”

Ukraine War: Is Russia Planning Another Kiev Offensive?

First report from Thursday, February 16th: KIEV – Russia has begun to gather numerous planes and helicopters on the western border during the Ukraine war. On airfields, according to the Kyiv Post more than 450 aircraft and a total of 300 helicopters are on hold. According to the Ukrainian secret service, around 150 combat helicopters are said to be among them.

In Kiev, reports of the relocation of Russian air force units prompted concern that the capital could soon be targeted by the Kremlin again. While the war is raging in the east of the country and especially around the city of Bakhmut, the situation in Kiev has recently been comparatively calm.

Ukraine War: Anti-aircraft shoots down flying objects over Kiev

On Wednesday (February 15), however, six Russian aircraft were sighted in the airspace over Kiev. The quickly shot down objects turned out to be balloons, which apparently came from Russia and had only one goal: to keep the Ukrainian air defenses occupied.

However, the secret service considers an early Russian air raid on Kiev to be “unlikely”. “These units are very likely to be deployed in Donbass,” Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the agency, told reporters Kyiv Post. The capital is too well defended. Russia’s President Wladimir Putin I have also made a firm commitment to “capturing the territories around Donetsk and Luhansk by March”. In the fighting around cities like Bachmut and Wuhledar, Russia had recently suffered heavy losses.

Ukraine war: memories of the offensive on Kiev are awakened

In addition, Yusov is certain that people in the Kremlin still remember the beginnings of the Ukraine war a good year ago. At that time Russia had pursued the plan to take the capital Kiev in three days, but the bitter resistance of the army and the population had failed.

The Kremlin had to give up the offensive on Kiev and since then has focused its attacks primarily on the contested areas in eastern Ukraine. (dil)