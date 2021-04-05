The Russian Ministry of Digital Science has gathered to present a bill on the regulation of digital services on the Internet, which includes the definition of concepts such as “ecosystem” and “digital platform”, writes Kommersant.

On March 17, the department sent a preliminary version of the document to the IT associations for evaluation. According to the newspaper, it follows from it that President Vladimir Putin instructed the ministry to deal with ecosystems on January 27.

In its current form, the project provides for the regulation of public investment in the development of digital platforms, the coordination of strategies of these platforms, the principles of taxation of ecosystems, as well as the procedure for their mergers and acquisitions.

It is assumed that the adoption of the document will increase the competitiveness of Russian companies and create favorable conditions for all market participants. The Ministry of Economic Development confirmed that the idea is at the stage of discussion with business and experts, and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank also participated in its development.

At the first stage, which will last until 2022, the authorities will have to develop the regulation itself, and at the second, by 2030, the massive creation of digital platforms and their integration into the economy will begin.

The Association of Software Developers “Domestic Soft” called the proposal timely and in demand. Mail.ru Group saw no point in additional regulation of the industry. Timofey Khoroshev, head of technology consulting practice at PwC in Russia, noted that if state support for ecosystems is at a high level, then they may be able to be exported.

Earlier, the Russian Bar Association (AYR) sent a proposal to the State Duma, the Ministry of Digital Industry and the Federation Council to regulate recommendation services. In their opinion, the state should influence the sites where the daily audience exceeds 100 thousand people, and services that process the data of more than 500 thousand Russians.