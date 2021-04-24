The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that electronic patents could be introduced for migrant workers. This will be a card with an electronic data carrier. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the department.

According to a representative of the ministry, the preparation of a regulatory framework on this issue is already underway. It is noted that the first city in Russia where migrants will receive electronic patents for work will be Moscow. For this, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will first need to conclude an appropriate agreement with the government of the capital.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs would extend the period of stay for migrants illegally staying in the country. To do this, foreign citizens must contact a department of the department. As noted in the text of the ministry’s appeal, citizens of foreign states who have not complied with the requirements of legal stay will be able to “settle the legal situation without applying sanctions.” This measure is provided in accordance with the decree of President Vladimir Putin.