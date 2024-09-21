Home policy

Christoph Gschoßmann

The Arctic is a bone of contention between seven NATO states and Russia. Foreign Minister Lavrov makes it clear that Moscow is prepared for an escalation.

Moscow – Must the world prepare for the next war? Russia says it is “fully prepared” for a conflict with the NATO in the Arctic. The foreign minister of the country, which has already threatened the Ukraine War had begun.

Russia also wants to defend its interests in the Arctic “militarily”

This is what Sergei Lavrov: “We see that NATO is intensifying its exercises in connection with possible crises in the Arctic,” Sergei Lavrov said in comments for a documentary series, according to Russian state media. Russia recently prevented US bombers from flying over the Arctic.

Lavrov continued: “Our country is fully prepared to defend its interests militarily, politically and from the point of view of defense technologies.” The sabre-rattling is entering the next round. In recent years, the Kremlin has repeatedly threatened to unleash a nuclear war against NATO and its allies.

Seven of eight Arctic states are in NATO, only Russia is not

The northernmost point on Earth covers the territory of eight nations: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Canada, the United States, Iceland and Russia. All but Russia are NATO members. Finland and Sweden joined only after the Russian invasion of Kiev.

The imbalance in the North Polar weight is apparently a thorn in Lavrov’s side. He warned that “the Arctic is not the territory of the North Atlantic Alliance.” He also emphasized that non-Arctic countries such as China and India have interests there.

USA warns against cooperation between China and Russia in the Arctic

The US recently warned against increased cooperation between China and Russia in the Arctic. Washington is observing increasing cooperation between the two superpowers in the strategically important region, said Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. Climate change is creating new opportunities in the region with regard to shipping routes and resources.

Hicks pointed out that China is “a major sponsor of Russian energy exploitation in the Arctic.” There is also increased military cooperation between the two countries, with Russia and China “conducting joint exercises off the coast of Alaska,” Hicks said at the publication of the Pentagon’s Arctic strategy for 2024. “All of these challenges are exacerbated by the impacts of climate change,” she added. The US is already practicing for war in the Arctic.

Russia stops payments to Arctic Council

In February, Russia stopped its annual payments to the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum of Arctic states, after other members boycotted Moscow’s participation following its invasion of Ukraine. However, cooperation has since partially resumed.

Russia also recently caused a stir with its military presence in the Arctic. Russia’s Northern Fleet took part in a major strategic naval exercise in Arctic waters in mid-September. The Northern Fleet and an air base from which strategic bombers take off to attack Ukraine are located in the far north of Russia.

Federal government wants to further expand its engagement in the Arctic

The German government recently stated that it wants to further expand its engagement in the Arctic – primarily for security and climate policy reasons. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has “permanently changed the geopolitical environment in the far north too,” said Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on the occasion of the cabinet decision on the new German Arctic strategy. “Russia is strengthening its strategic presence in the region and is becoming increasingly aggressive towards the NATO states bordering the Arctic.”

The Arctic is of “central importance” for security in Europe, the minister explained. The federal government is therefore adapting its Arctic policy: “We are committed to close cooperation with our NATO and value partners in the region in order to respond to the increased security policy challenges and to defend the international rules-based order in the Arctic as well.” (cgsc with dpa/afp)