According to a British researcher, the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine would lead to US and British intervention.

Russian the threshold for deploying tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield is lower than thought. This is what the newspaper claims of the Financial Times interviewed experts who have familiarized themselves with the secret documents of the Russian armed forces obtained by the magazine.

Tactical nuclear weapons include ground, air and naval nuclear-tipped short-range missiles and nuclear-tipped artillery shells, mines, depth charges and torpedoes. Their destructive power is typically from ten to one hundred kilotons.

Nuclear weapons more powerful than this are mostly classified as strategic weapons intended to destroy targets far outside the battlefield. Russia's arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons is the largest in the world.

British newspaper The Financial Times has obtained 29 documents and training plans on the use of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Armed Forces from 2008-2014. According to the experts interviewed by the magazine, the plans for the use of tactical nuclear weapons at that time are not much different from today's.

According to the documents, Russia is ready to use tactical nuclear weapons in several situations. These weapons could be resorted to if the enemy invades Russian soil or if it threatens to do so, or if the enemy “expands the military conflict”.

Tactical nuclear weapons could also be resorted to if Russia's other combat capabilities had weakened.

According to the documents, this would be the case, for example, if a fifth of Russia's strategic missile-carrying submarines had been destroyed, 30 percent of the nuclear-powered attack submarines had been lost, three cruisers had been sunk or three airports had been destroyed.

“At issue it is the first time that such documents become public”, head of the Berlin branch of the research institute Carnegie Alexander Gabuyev commented to the Financial Times. “They show that the threshold for the operational use of nuclear weapons is quite low if the desired results cannot be achieved with conventional weapons.”

“At this level, military units are required to provide political decision-makers with a credible opportunity to use nuclear weapons,” researcher of land warfare at the London-based Rusi Institute Jack Watling says. “But the decision itself is political.”

From the documents it also reveals how Russia has been preparing and practicing for a long time also for a Chinese attack on the Russian Far East. In its comment, the Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized the good relations between Russia and China.

“Threat theories have no place between China and Russia,” the ministry's spokesperson said. The Russian presidential administration did not respond to the Financial Times' inquiries about the documents.

“Russia continues to deploy and train its nuclear-capable missiles in the Far East near the border with China,” the director of strategy and disarmament at the British IISS research institute William Alberque says.

According to him, Russia is preparing for a threat scenario where China would try to take over the eastern regions.

Alberquen According to Russia, the threshold for using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine is actually higher than the threshold for using them against the United States or China.

When fighting against the great powers, Moscow could aim for a deterrent effect. In Ukraine, according to Alberque, however, the situation is different: the use of tactical nuclear weapons would lead to the rapid intervention of the United States and Britain.

“That's the last thing Putin wants,” says Alberque.