Monday, November 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | From Stalin’s oppression to Putin’s oppression – whistleblowing is commonplace in Russia again

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | From Stalin’s oppression to Putin’s oppression – whistleblowing is commonplace in Russia again

Aleksei Moskalev from St. Petersburg was sentenced to prison because his daughter had drawn a picture opposing the war in Ukraine at school. Image from the Mediazona website. Picture: Telegram

Andrei Grišin, a journalist who fled Russia, writes how Putin returned the country to the days of Stalin’s oppression. In Russia, mothers are reporting their daughters again, schoolchildren are reporting their teachers, and priests are reporting their abusers.

Disclosures have returned to Russia in a manner reminiscent of the darkest period in the history of the Soviet Union, Stalin’s from the years of oppression in the 1930s.

Russian lawmakers and the president Vladimir Putin have enacted a series of laws in recent years that make it possible to impose a fine or imprisonment – ​​even years – for opposing the war or simply expressing it.

#Russia #Stalins #oppression #Putins #oppression #whistleblowing #commonplace #Russia

See also  Football The Chelsea legend jumps into the boots of Everton’s chief
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Dentist found dead in apartment of luxury building in Salvador

Dentist found dead in apartment of luxury building in Salvador

Recommended

No Result
View All Result