Russia | From Stalin’s oppression to Putin’s oppression – whistleblowing is commonplace in Russia again

Aleksei Moskalev from St. Petersburg was sentenced to prison because his daughter had drawn a picture opposing the war in Ukraine at school. Image from the Mediazona website.

Andrei Grišin, a journalist who fled Russia, writes how Putin returned the country to the days of Stalin’s oppression. In Russia, mothers are reporting their daughters again, schoolchildren are reporting their teachers, and priests are reporting their abusers.

Disclosures have returned to Russia in a manner reminiscent of the darkest period in the history of the Soviet Union, Stalin’s from the years of oppression in the 1930s.

Russian lawmakers and the president Vladimir Putin have enacted a series of laws in recent years that make it possible to impose a fine or imprisonment – ​​even years – for opposing the war or simply expressing it.