The Russians from May 25 will be able to fly to Mexico, Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Sadovskaya Arabia and Portugal. On May 14, the headquarters for the prevention and fight against coronavirus announced the resumption of flights with these countries.

In the capital of Malta – Valletta – planes will fly from Moscow twice a week. Flights from the Russian capital to Icelandic Reykjavik will be operated with the same frequency.

Flights from Moscow will fly three times a week to Portuguese Lisbon, Mexican Cancun and Saudi Jeddah. At the same time, once a week, aircrafts from Grozny and Makhachkala will fly to the last city.

In addition to this, flights to these destinations will be available for residents of Chelyabinsk, Magnitogorsk, Omsk, Syktyvkar and Ulan-Ude.

The headquarters also allowed an increase in the number of regular flights with South Korea. Now, from May 25, on a reciprocal basis, planes from Vladivostok to Seoul will depart three times a week. One board in seven days will fly to the South Korean capital from Khabarovsk, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

In addition, from May 25, up to seven flights a week will be operated to Finland and Japan (Tokyo). It will also be possible to fly to the Japanese city from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk once a week.

On May 13, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged Russians to carefully weigh the risks when traveling abroad. The diplomat warned citizens that countries that are relaxing anti-coronavirus restrictions may at any time change their decisions in the direction of tightening the relevant measures. Zakharova stressed that this often happens without any warning.

In the spring of 2020, Russia stopped regular and charter international flights due to the spread of coronavirus infection. With the improvement of the epidemiological situation on August 1 of the same year, the resumption of international flights began. Flights began to operate to a number of cities in Turkey, Great Britain and Tanzania. Gradually, relying on the epidemic situation in other countries, Russia continued to resume international flights.

At the same time, some states have decided to admit tourists in case of confirmation of their vaccination against COVID-19.