Russia French bank Societe Generale is selling its business in Russia to oligarch Vladimir Potanin

Billionaire Potanin’s investment company was previously owned by Rosbank.

11.4. 18:13

French Societe Generale says it will sell its stake in Russia’s Rosbank and its insurance operations in Russia to the investment company Interros Capital.

Interros Capital is a Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin controlled company. The billionaire’s most valuable asset is its stake in nickel giant Norilsk Nickel.

The acquisition means that Societe Generale will withdraw from the Russian market. The bank has been the owner of Rosbank for more than 15 years and has owned 99 percent of it in recent years.

Societe Generale did not disclose the price of the acquisition in its release. However, it announced that it would write down the acquisition by approximately EUR 2 billion and incur a non-recurring cost of approximately EUR 1.1 billion. The transaction weakens the bank’s CET1 core capital ratio by approximately 20 basis points.

Acquisition requires regulatory approval. In its release, Interros estimates that the necessary permits will be issued within a few weeks.

Potanin is subject to Canadian economic sanctions.

Societe Generale is the third largest bank in France. It has previously warned that withdrawing from Russia could lead to big write-downs.

Societe Generale is the first major European bank to successfully withdraw from Russia. Italian Unicredit and Austrian Raffeisen are still considering the future of their Russian operations.