The Russian Government announced this Thursday its decision to ban the export of gasoline from March 1 to August 31 to stabilize the situation in the Russian fuel market due to the increase in demand during the spring and summer season.

“The export of gasoline will be limited for half a year, from March 1 to August 31,” the Government reported on its Telegram channel.

This is the second ban imposed to Russian fuel exports since last September, when the Russian executive banned the export of gasoline and diesel to stabilize the market.

According to the Government, this prohibition will not apply to supplies provided for within the framework of intergovernmental agreements, including the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, to fuel taken out of the country for personal use or to fuel exported for humanitarian aid purposes.

These measures taken are aimed at maintaining a stable situation in the fuel market during the period of high demand.

In addition, the Government established that the minimum sales volume of diesel on the stock market must be increased from the current 12.5 percent of production to 16 percent.

“These measures taken are aimed at maintaining a stable situation on the fuel market during the period of high demand linked to spring agricultural work, the holiday season and planned repairs of oil refineries,” the Russian authorities added.

On September 21, the Russian Executive banned the export of fuel -gasoline and diesel-, a measure that did not extend to Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Hundreds of people try to buy gasoline in different parts of Ukraine, after the Russian attack.

Russia was forced to impose these limitations last September as the Increase in fuel prices on the international market stimulated Russian companies to increase exports of gasoline and diesel, which caused, together with the progressive devaluation of the ruble caused by the war in Ukraine, an increase in prices.

The measure had the expected effect and caused a considerable drop in gasoline and diesel prices in most Russian regions, allowing the Government to resume diesel exports in October and gasoline exports in November.

EFE