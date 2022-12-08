American professional basketball star Brittney Griner has been released from his sentence in Russia in a prisoner swap for US-convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the death merchant, as announced by the governments of the United States and Russia. Griner was sentenced last August to nine years in prison for drug trafficking after being detained months earlier by police at an airport near Moscow with cartridges of cannabis in her possession that she was carrying for personal use.

The prisoner exchange took place in the United Arab Emirates this Thursday. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has given the go-ahead to the agreement, despite the fact that it meant leaving Paul Whelan, a security executive from an American company who was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020, out of it. espionage and that he is still imprisoned in Russia. The agreement was ripe “a couple of days” ago, according to a senior government official.

Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, has been in the Oval Office of the White House with Biden this Thursday and both have been able to speak with the player by phone. President Biden has appeared to discuss the release. “She is safe, she is on a plane and she is on her way home after months unjustly detained in Russia in intolerable circumstances,” said the president, accompanied by vice president, Kamala Harris; Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Griner’s wife.

“This is a day we have worked for a long time. We have never stopped pressing for his release. Detailed and intensive negotiations have been necessary, and I want to thank all the officials in my Government who have worked tirelessly to secure his release. I also want to thank the United Arab Emirates for helping us facilitate Brittany’s return,” she added. Other countries have also collaborated with the United States to close the deal, according to a senior government official.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced for its part that the exchange “was completed successfully at Abu Dhabi airport”, the capital of the Emirates. Moscow has stressed that it has negotiated “for a long time” with its US counterpart, and has attributed the success of the operation. “Washington categorically refused to have a dialogue on the inclusion of the Russian [Viktor Bout] in the exchange scheme. However, the Russian Federation continued to work actively to rescue our compatriot,” the ministry said.

months of negotiations

The arrest of Griner, who has served 32 years while in prison, was made public after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and acquired political overtones from the start, amid Western sanctions. He became a kind of hostage to the government of Vladimir Putin. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have been negotiating a possible exchange for months. The United States offered to hand over Bout in June, but asked in return that Russia hand over not only Griner but also Whelan. Russia closed in on the band and only admitted the exchange of the athlete for Bout. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith for the release of Paul Whelan, I guarantee it,” Biden said.

Griner’s exchange did not take Whelan’s family by surprise and they prepared to assume the “disappointment” once the announcement was confirmed, as his brother David acknowledged to the Interfax agency: “The US authorities warned us this time in advance that Paul would not be included in the trade.”

The 50-year-old marine was the first American to be convicted in Russia of espionage since the fall of the Soviet Union. Paul Whelan was arrested in 2018 and punished in 2020 with 16 years of confinement in a maximum security prison. According to the indictment, he received from another person a USB stick with a list of the workers of one of the Kremlin’s secret services. Whelan’s lawyer stated this Thursday that “the talks for his exchange continue at the level of the special services. Everything is behind closed doors, but they continue ”.

A senior US official has assured this Thursday in a call with journalists that Russia has rejected all US offers for his release. The same source has insisted that Moscow is treating his case differently and that the US government has not put Griner before Whelan. “I want to be very clear: This was not a situation where we had to choose which American to bring home. It was about choosing between bringing home one particular American, Brittney Griner, or not,” she has said. He has also highlighted the merit of having reached an agreement in the midst of the enormous tension in the bilateral relationship due to the war in Ukraine, but has stressed that this was a concrete agreement and that more far-reaching conclusions should not be extrapolated. The agreement comes at a time of Russian weakness on the war front.

In good mood

Biden has assured that Griner is “in a good mood and relieved to finally return home.” She “she has wasted months of her life and lived through unnecessary trauma. She deserves space, privacy and time with her loved ones to recover,” she said. “Griner wrote to me in July. She did not ask for special treatment. Even though we have been working on her release since day one, she asked for one simple thing: ‘Please, she doesn’t forget about me and the other American detainees. Please do everything you can to bring us home.’ We never forget about Brittany. We are not forgetting Paul Whelan, unjustly detained in Russia for years, ”added the president, who has made the release of US prisoners detained or sentenced abroad one of his foreign policy priorities. A senior official from his government has highlighted that this action has allowed the release of prisoners in Afghanistan, Burma, Haiti, Venezuela and Russia, among other countries.

Winner of two Olympic gold medals, Griner became the star of the Phoenix Mercury since joining the team in 2013. Since 2018, she has also played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Russian first division, taking advantage of the break in the WNBA seasons. , the women’s American professional league. During the trial, the basketball player assured that she did not intend to violate the law. She pleaded guilty, explaining that it was an “unintentional mistake” that she made while she was stressed trying to recover from covid.

Since the Cold War, prisoner swapping, formerly focused on spies, has been a frequent practice between Washington and Moscow. The harsh sentences that Russian courts hand down against foreigners support this practice. The last barter before the one announced this Thursday occurred last April, with the delivery of the American Trevor Reed, a Marine veteran sentenced to nine years for violence against a police officer, in exchange for a Russian pilot who was serving a sentence in the United States.

Bout, 55, is not just any Russian prisoner. The death merchant He is a trafficker convicted of supplying weapons to terrorist organizations. He was sentenced in 2012 to a term of 25 years. His figure inspired the movie The Lord of the war, starring Nicolas Cage. His capture took years of work for the US authorities. He was detained in Thailand by the DEA, the US drug enforcement agency, and his extradition took two and a half years.

A senior US official has acknowledged that it has been a bitter pill, a high price, to free Bout, but has also stressed that he has served a good part of his sentence. Likewise, he has affirmed that the Government has always resisted the early release of prisoners serving sentences after a fair process in the United States, but that it has made some exceptions when it has concluded that it was the only way to bring back a US prisoner. wrongfully convicted abroad.

