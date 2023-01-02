YEAH MADRID Monday, January 2, 2023, 11:44



His name is Adik and, along with 140 soldiers, he was captured by Russian forces last June. The group was at the steel mill in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, severely besieged and punished by the invading Army, which resisted the harassment for a long time. However, Adik was not a prisoner like the others: he is an American Pitbull dog.