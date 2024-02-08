Russia | Fox's former star host Tucker Carlson interviewed Putin: the interview was published

In the interview, the war in Ukraine is discussed in particular, but also, among other things, the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines and the US journalist imprisoned in Russia.

American Former star anchor of Fox News Tucker Carlson has been interviewed by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The interview was published by Carlson on the website on Friday at around 1 a.m. Finnish time.

The interview was conducted on February 6, and it is more than two hours long. In the interview, the war in Ukraine is discussed in particular, but also the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines and the US journalist imprisoned in Russia, among other things. Evan Gershkovich. Finland is not mentioned in the interview.

At the beginning of the interview, Putin spends about half an hour recounting the history of Ukraine and Russia, starting with the year 862. Putin has previously appealed to history when justifying his war in Ukraine. Putin's understanding of history is that Ukraine is an “artificial” state and actually a part of Russia.

On the other hand, Putin has no intentions of attacking other European countries, he assures Carlson. Carlson asks Putin if there is a situation where Russia would “send troops to Poland”.

“Only in one case: if Poland attacks Russia. We have no interest in Poland, Latvia, or any other countries. Why would we do that [hyökkäisimme]? We simply have no interest,” Putin replies.

“Well, the argument is, you know, he invaded Ukraine. He has regional ambitions across the continent. And you say it's not,” Carlson replies.

“It [hyökkäys muualle] out of the question. And you don't have to be an expert to understand that. It wouldn't make sense to take part in some kind of world war that would destroy humanity,” Putin says and claims that the West is only intimidating with his Russia speeches.

Carlson is the first western journalist to interview Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine. Carlson announced the interview in advance on Tuesday message service in X. Carlson justified the interview by claiming, among other things, that the majority of Americans have no real idea of ​​what is happening in Russia or Ukraine, or why Putin decided to start a war of aggression.

Carlson is known for his extreme conservative opinions. Among other things, he has spread conspiracy theories favorable to Russia about, for example, the war in Ukraine. Carlson has also defended Putin and criticized US Democrats.

Carlson's title show, Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, was one of the most-watched cable news programs in the United States. Carlson was fired from Fox in April 2023. Since his firing, Carlson has continued as a commentator on his own streaming service.