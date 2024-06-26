Russia | Four Russian planes violated Finnish airspace – the Finnish Border Guard closed the investigation

Russia|Four Russian planes violated Finnish airspace off Loviisa and Porvoo on June 10.

Prosecutor has decided, based on the Border Guard’s restriction proposal, to end the investigation into the territorial violation in which four Russian planes violated Finnish airspace near Loviisa and Porvoo on Monday, June 10.

The matter is explained in the bulletin sent by the Border Guard.

According to the Border Guard, based on the preliminary investigation, there is no evidence of the perpetrator of the crime, which is why charges cannot be brought. The release says that it can be stated, however, that four Russian state aircraft violated Finnish airspace.

Territorial infringement reached its deepest point about 2.5 kilometers into the Finnish airspace and lasted about four minutes.

The Border Guard previously said that a detachment of four planes, which included two bombers and two fighters, was suspected of territory violation.

The Air Force emergency planes recognized the Russian planes. The Air Force visited the wing next to the planes in the identification situation.