Thursday, November 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | Four died in a shooting at a shopping center in southern Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in World Europe
0

Among the dead is also a gunman.

Four one person has been killed and at least one has been injured in a shooting at a shopping center in the southern Russian city of Krymsk. It was reported by Russian news agencies.

According to the news agency Tassi, there are four dead in total, including the gunman. Tass told, that a video of the incident shows a man shooting near a shopping center with a gun that was covered with clothing. According to the video, the man would have shot a man lying on the ground, among other things.

The man was born in 1956. According to Tassi, after the shooting, the man shot himself.

Krymsk is located about one hundred kilometers from the Kerch Strait leading to the Kremlin.

#Russia #died #shooting #shopping #center #southern #Russia

See also  Women 's Day Girlhood has changed surprisingly little over the centuries, says the researcher - Appearance pressures remain stubborn, but the line between adulthood and childhood is tighter today
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The emotional goodbye of the Black Ranger and Jason David Frank: they hugged for the last time without knowing it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.