Russia | Four died in a shooting at a shopping center in southern Russia

Among the dead is also a gunman.

Four one person has been killed and at least one has been injured in a shooting at a shopping center in the southern Russian city of Krymsk. It was reported by Russian news agencies.

According to the news agency Tassi, there are four dead in total, including the gunman. Tass told, that a video of the incident shows a man shooting near a shopping center with a gun that was covered with clothing. According to the video, the man would have shot a man lying on the ground, among other things.

The man was born in 1956. According to Tassi, after the shooting, the man shot himself.

Krymsk is located about one hundred kilometers from the Kerch Strait leading to the Kremlin.