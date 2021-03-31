Russia has found salvation from possible sanctions from Western countries, which threaten its national debt, writes Bloomberg. Domestic banks can act as buyers for new placements.

In mid-March, the Ministry of Finance was unable to place the next issue of federal loan bonds (OFZ). Then the procedure was interrupted under the pretext of market instability and unfavorable conditions in the form of too high yield, which directly affects the coupon rate during placement.

The yield rose under the influence of massive sales of OFZs by non-resident investors who were withdrawing from the Russian government debt for several reasons at once. Among them are concerns about increased sanctions, falling oil prices and doubts about the prospects of the economies of developing countries against the background of a sharp weakening of the Turkish lira.

However, at the end of the month, the Ministry of Finance was able to place two new issues in full at once: for 154.1 and 200.9 billion dollars, respectively. According to analysts, the main buyers were Russian banks with sufficient liquidity reserves.

The incident confirms that Russia will find buyers for its own national debt and will be able to replenish the budget even in the event of the introduction of the most severe sanctions, which imply a ban on transactions with OFZs for American residents.