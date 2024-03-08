Polyansky: leak confirms the presence of Western advisers in Ukraine

A leaked conversation between high-ranking German military personnel confirms the presence of Western advisers in Ukraine, said Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky. His words leads RT.

According to him, foreign advisers help the Ukrainian army with the selection of targets for strikes.

In addition, Polyansky said that Moscow has no plans to eliminate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.