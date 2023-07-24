Russia | Fortum’s Russian subsidiary changes its name

Fortum lost control of its Russian subsidiary PAO Fortum last April when the Russian authorities took control of it.

24.7. 19:05

Fortum’s the former subsidiary PAO Fortum’s name is changing to Forward Energo, reports news agency Reuters. Russia took over the company in the spring, and its board has now decided on the name change at its extraordinary meeting.

“The name change does not affect the company’s operations in any way, and it is caused by certain legal problems regarding intellectual property rights,” the company announced in a press release.

The Finnish energy company Fortum lost its control over PAO Fortum last April, when the Russian authorities took control of the company. At the same time, the company’s CEO also changed. After this, Fortum has no longer been able to contact the management of its subsidiary in Russia.

Week then Fortum said that he would seek “several billion euros” in damages from Russia through international arbitration.

In this way, the company tries to get back the money it invested in Russia. Fortum has invested a total of around six billion euros in Russia.

Last week, Fortum also sent a notification to the Russian government. International arbitration proceedings are typically long legal processes lasting several years.

“We will use all legal means to ensure that we receive full compensation. We assume that sooner or later we will be fully compensated for the damage caused,” said Fortum’s Legal Director Nora Steiner-Forsberg for HS a week ago.