Tucker Carlson, who joined the Fox News channel, had a warm attitude towards Russia as a news anchor. Now he has promised his 11.5 million followers an interview with Putin.

“If we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine, I think we should side with Russia.”

American by Tucker Carlson the Russian version served in 2019 was sharp even by the standards of a news anchor known for his provocative style.

Already at that time, five years after Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula, Ukraine was fighting a defensive battle against Russian aggression. Even then, the decisions about the support provided by the United States were not with the Republicans straightforwardRussia's open support for one of the country's most popular current affairs programs was exceptional.

The comment was not Carlson's first or last handout to Russia.

Last saw you yesterday, when Carlson announced on the messaging service X that he was in Moscow. He said the reason for the trip was the Russian president Vladimir Putin interview arranged with.

Carlson justified his decision by the fact that the American people must hear equally from both sides in the war.

According to Carlson, “none of the Western journalists have bothered” to sit down with Putin. Many reporters, such as a reporter from the US media CNN Christiane Amanpourare after Carlson's announcement although remindedthat journalists have asked Putin for interviews every day – the requests have just not been agreed to.

Newsweek by Carlson's trip to Moscow could lead to EU sanctions.

Carlson have done a long career in the media. He started in 2000 at CNN and progressed through PBS and MSNBC to Fox News. There, in 2016, he got the title program to pilot Tucker Carlson Tonight.

As an anchor, Carlson added his own twist to the news. He was accused of racist and anti-immigration views and conspiracy theories about spreading.

As far as Finland, the name of Fox News was carried at the latest when it was noticed that the channel was the former president Donald Trump's mind. When Trump in 2017 during his presidency said falselythat there has been a terrorist attack in Sweden, the claim came from Carlson's program.

On his show, Tucker Carlson often talked about conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud, the takeover of the Capitol, and many other favorite Trump talking points. Carlson is pictured with House Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump at the LIV Tour golf tournament in New Jersey in July 2022. See also Kremlin insider opens up about Putin's escape plan in the event of Russian defeat

Carlson expressed pro-Russian views on several occasions during his years as an anchor.

Even when Russia rolled equipment to the border of Ukraine in February 2022, he asked his viewers to think about why Putin is hated so much – after all, he had never called anyone a racist or threatened to be fired for a wrong opinion.

The unspoken ending to the thought could have been: “unlike the liberals”.

Some of the time, Carlson seemed to think that more than Russia, Americans should be afraid of excessive awareness – some of the time, again, that there is no need to pay attention to the situation in Ukraine, because the conflict is far from the United States.

From Russia's point of view, Carlson's opinions were so well in line with the country's goals that clips was encouraged to present in the country's state media.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, which ran on the Fox News channel, gathered millions of viewers for years. See also World Cup Ice Hockey | The Lions' first chain has one NHL confirmation, the second chain has two

In April 2023 Carlson fired.

The information surprised many, because the channel had looked through the fingers of various commotions, and it is still not entirely clear what broke the camel's back.

However, Carlson did not rest on his laurels, but moved with his messages to look for new platforms. Such was found in June on X, where Carlson began publishing his new program to his 11.5 million followers. In the first episode, he claimed without any basis that Ukraine was responsible for the destruction of the Nova Kahovka dam in the Kherson region.

Tucker Carlson Tonight garnered up to 4.3 million viewers on Fox News. The episode about the dam has been watched 122 million times on X.

Carlson's the new program includes interviews with various right-wing actors. His guests have been accused of rape and human trafficking, for example Andrew and Tristan TatePrime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán and of course Trump.

Putin's interview will be a continuation of this series of interviews. According to The Wall Street Journal by the interview will be published on Thursday.