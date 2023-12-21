DFormer Russian minister Mikhail Abysov has been sentenced to twelve years in a prison camp by a Moscow court for founding a criminal organization and fraud. The verdict against the 51-year-old, who as a member of the government from 2012 to 2018 is said to have stolen billions of rubles and taken them out of the country, came on Thursday evening almost five years after his arrest. According to the verdict, Abysov had deceived shareholders of electricity companies in Siberia and illegally siphoned off funds.

With him, other defendants were sentenced to imprisonment and fines. All of them denied the prosecution's allegations. Abysov's machinations and his investments abroad were also uncovered by the Kremlin-critical newspaper Novaya Gazeta and a network of investigative journalists.

Four billion rubles were stolen as a minister

Until 2018, Abysov was responsible at ministerial level for the “Open Government” project, which was intended to guarantee transparency of state power and proximity to citizens. He had previously worked on the advisory staff of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. According to the verdict, during his time as minister he stole four billion rubles (today around 40 million euros) from several companies and took the money abroad. He had been threatened with up to 20 years in prison, but the court stayed well below the 19 years in prison that the public prosecutor had demanded.

According to media reports, Abysov, who was living in Italy at the time, was lured to Moscow in 2019 under the pretext of discussing business matters with then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. When he arrived in Russia, the domestic secret service FSB was already waiting for him, it was said after the arrest in March 2019.







It is not the first time that a high-ranking government member from Medvedev's former cabinet has had to answer for criminal offenses. In 2016, then Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was arrested for extortion and accepting bribes and sentenced to eight years in a prison camp in 2017. He was released again in May last year.