Russia Former leader of the Siberian city for community service and salary reduction for Norilsk environmental accident

In Russia To the former mayor of Norilsk in Siberia To Rinat Ahmetšin has been sentenced to half a year of community service and a pay cut for indifference to the widespread diesel leak in Norilsk last May.

The Krasnoyarsk Regional Court found Ahmetchin guilty that the diesel spill became one of the biggest environmental accidents in the Russian Arctic.

Ahmetšin did nothing for two days after the spill to curb it and reduce the damage caused to the environment by the oil spill, the Russian quotes as saying. Kommersant magazine court decision.

In its verdict, the court took into account as mitigating circumstances that Ahmetchin has pleaded guilty and actively assisted in the investigation, Kommersant says.

Thermal power plant from the oil tank west of Norilsk, 15,000 tons of diesel oil spilled into the Ambarnaja River and 6,000 tons into the soil. The leak occurred at a facility owned by Norilsk Nickel’s subsidiary.

According to the company, the leak occurred after the fuel tank collapsed or sank due to the melting of permafrost caused by climate change.

Ahmetšin resigned in July. The court ordered him a 15 percent pay cut for the duration of community service.

Russian in June, the committee of inquiry prosecuted Ahmetchin for failing to coordinate and organize rescue operations to curb oil spills.

In Russia, environmental experts have called the accident the worst natural disaster since Soviet times. Greenpeace has compared the leak to the 1989 environmental disaster that occurred when an Exxon company tanker ran aground in Alaska.