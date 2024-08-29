Russia | Former deputy defense minister arrested: Allegedly embezzled construction materials from theme park

Russia|Russia has arrested a dozen armed forces officers in recent months.

Russia arrested on Thursday the former deputy defense minister, reserve general Pavel Popov on fraud charges. Among other things, the news agency reported on the matter Tass.

Popov was remanded in custody until October 29. According to the charges, he embezzled, among other things, building materials for his own use while overseeing the Russian armed forces Park Patriot – theme park construction project.

According to the investigation, Popov and his family own properties in the Moscow region and the Krasnodar region worth 500 million rubles, or almost five million euros, reported news agency AFP.

Russia has arrested at least a dozen armed forces officers on corruption charges in recent months – two more on suspicion of fraud related to the theme park.

The wave of arrests began in April shortly before the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun switching to Andrei Belousov.

Russian political commentators connected Popov’s case to the same series, reported the Reuters news agency. He was dismissed from his post and the armed forces in June.