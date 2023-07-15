The Russian authorities have arrested a former Russian intelligence officer of the FSB, Mikhail Polyakov, who is said to be the administrator of several popular Telegram channels dealing with internal Kremlin politics. The American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes this in its daily bulletin on the war in Ukraine.

Polyakov was arrested by the Moscow police on charges of extorting unspecified businessmen and politicians. Russian sources claim that Polyakov runs the “Kremlin Laundry” Telegram channel and is also linked to or is the administrator of the “Brief” and “Siloviki” channels. “Brief” and “Siloviki” however deny any connection with Polyakov.

These three channels, the ISW explains, regularly speculate on internal politics and dynamics between Russian political factions and have promoted several rumors that have since circulated in the Russian information space. “Telegram channels that speculate on the Kremlin’s domestic politics represent a particular niche of the Russian information space and the arrest of Polyakov suggests that the Kremlin intends to suppress speculation on domestic politics after the Wagner rebellion,” notes the American think tank.