The Russian authorities have arrested a former Russian intelligence officer of the FSB, Mikhail Polyakov, who is said to be the administrator of several popular Telegram channels dealing with internal Kremlin politics. The American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes this in its daily bulletin on the war in Ukraine.

Polyakov was arrested by the Moscow police on charges of extorting unspecified businessmen and politicians. Russian sources claim that Polyakov runs the “Kremlin Laundry” Telegram channel and is also linked to or is the administrator of the “Brief” and “Siloviki” channels. “Brief” and “Siloviki” however deny any connection with Polyakov.

These three channels, the ISW explains, regularly speculate on internal politics and dynamics between Russian political factions and have promoted several rumors that have since circulated in the Russian information space. “Telegram channels that speculate on the Kremlin’s domestic politics represent a particular niche of the Russian information space and the arrest of Polyakov suggests that the Kremlin intends to suppress speculation on domestic politics after the Wagner rebellion,” notes the American think tank.

The Russian security forces have meanwhile announced that they have thwarted the alleged attempt by the Ukrainian special services to assassinate two female journalistsRussia Today editor Margarita Simonyan, and former presidential candidate and daughter of former St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Alexandrovich Sobcak, Ksenia Sobchak.

According to a note from the FSB, quoted by the Ria Novosti news agency, members of the ‘Paragraph-88’ group, identified as “neo-Nazis” were arrested in Moscow and the Ryazan regionwho had conducted reconnaissance “at the work and residence addresses” of Simonyan and Sobchak.

According to the agency, those arrested admitted that they would receive one and a half million rubles for each murder. “During the investigation – the FSB specified – a Kalashnikov assault rifle, 90 ammunition, knives, brass knuckles, rubber batons, flags with Nazi symbols, Nazi literature, as well as communication equipment and computers with information were seized confirm their intentions”.