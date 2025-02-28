The attached chief of the General Staff of the Army of Russia, the General Vadim Shamarinit has been formally charged This Friday, receiving bribes worth 36 million rubles (about 390,000 euros) of the address of a telephone manufacturing plant.

General Shamarin, who has been under arrest since May of last year, has partially declared his guilt recognizing that he received half of the amount denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office although he has also stated that there were no irregularities in the delivery of money.

Now, in a statement collected by the Russian agency Interfaxthe investigators have presented to the Military Court of Moscow a criminal cause after “gathering sufficient evidence To confirm the guilt “of General Shamarin.

The main military research department has indicated that Shamarin’s assets -A car, an apartment and cash- “They were confiscated by the court for an amount equal to the amount of the bribe received. “In case of being found guilty, Shamarin could be sentenced to a penalty of up to fifteen years in prison.

Shamarin was arrested in May last year after two generals were arrested. All of them in a single month. Thus, the accusations that are charged now can entail a prison sentence up to 15 years.

The sounding arrests of high military positions occurred in the middle of a Great remodeling in the Ministry of Defenseafter the dismissal of the portfolio holder, Serguéi Shoigú, which was replaced by economist Andréi Belousov.