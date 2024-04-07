Russia | Foreign Minister Lavrov visits China to talk about “burning issues”

The relationship between China and Russia has strengthened since Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will visit China on Monday and Tuesday. The ministry announced the visit plan on Sunday in its statement, according to which discussions are planned with the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yin with.

The program is said to include an in-depth exchange of views on several “burning topics”, such as the Ukraine crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. The ministers are scheduled to discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation and cooperation in international contexts.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed Lavrov's visit.

The relationship between China and Russia has strengthened since Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022. Last year, the Chinese president Xi Jinping declared during his visit to Moscow that the friendship between the two countries has no limits.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said in March after winning Russia's showpiece presidential election that the relationship with China brings stability and that he and Xi have a very good personal relationship.

China considers itself neutral in the Ukraine war, but in the past two years it has become Russia's leading trading partner. In addition, China prefers a political settlement as a solution to the war.

Western countries have on many occasions hoped that China would use its influence to bring peace to Ukraine.