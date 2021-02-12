Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov: Russia is ready to break the gap with the European Union

“If you want peace, prepare for war,” said Sergei Lavrov.

Russia is ready to sever relations with the European Union if sanctions are imposed on Russia that pose a risk to the Russian economy, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We start from the premise that we are ready,” he replied to a reporter’s question about whether Russia is moving towards breaking the gap with the EU.

The Russian Foreign Ministry released an excerpt from the interview on its website.

Lavrov spoke to a journalist supporting the Russian administration Vladimir Solovyov In Solovyov Live, which Solovyov hosts On its Youtube channel. The program is to be presented in its entirety on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 11 am Finnish time, the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will tell.

“We don’t want to isolate ourselves from world life, but we need to prepare for this. If you want peace, prepare for war, ”Lavrov said in an interview, according to an excerpt published by his ministry.

Solovyov, who interviewed Lavrov, is known for his anti-opposition and anti-Western statements, says a British newspaper The Times.

Russian and EU relations have deteriorated significantly with the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin due to poisoning, arrest and sentencing. Navalny has also become a risk to the Russian regime as his supporters have organized large-scale demonstrations across Russia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haaviston is scheduled to meet with Lavrov in St. Petersburg next Monday. There, he is to discuss the situation in Navalny, Nagorno-Karabakh, Belarus, Ukraine and arms control, the Finnish Foreign Ministry’s press release reports.

EU foreign policy representative Josep Borrell met Lavrov a week ago. Borrell is considered to have been embarrassed by Lavrov at the meeting, and since the meeting, for example, 70 MEPs have called for Borrell to resign. The resignation claim was told, for example Politico.

Speaking to MEPs on Tuesday, Borrell proposed new sanctions on Russia.

Borrell said on Tuesday that EU-Russia relations are at a standstill and that Russia has not shown a willingness to engage in dialogue with the EU.

“They are ruthless,” Borrell told Euro MPs from Russia, according to news agency Reuters.

