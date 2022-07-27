Russia | Foreign Minister Blinken: The United States made a “significant offer” to Russia for the release of basketball star Brittney Griner

Griner, 31, who played in Yekaterinburg last winter, has been imprisoned in Russia since February.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken said that the United States had made a “significant offer” to Russia, the purpose of which is to release the basketball star arrested in Russia Brittney Griner and a former Marine by Paul Whelan. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

Blinken said at a press conference on Wednesday that he intends to talk to the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov with by phone in the next few days. It is the first time during the war in Ukraine that the foreign ministers are discussing.

Griner told a court hearing in Russia on Wednesday that he was not informed of his rights when he was arrested. Griner was arrested on suspicion of drug offenses.

Griner, 31, who played in Yekaterinburg, Russia last winter, has been imprisoned in Russia since February. He can get ten years in prison for a drug crime.

“I was never told about my rights. Nobody explained anything to me. At that point I picked up my phone and was in contact with my spouse, my sports agent and my club’s interpreter,” he told the court.

Griner was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow on February 17, when e-cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in his bag. He said Wednesday that during his arrest, he was asked to sign papers that he had to use Google Translate to understand.

“I didn’t know exactly what I was signing,” Griner said.

He admitted earlier this month that he was guilty of a drug offense but denied that he did it on purpose.

On Wednesday, he said that he still does not understand how the e-cigarette cartridges had ended up in his luggage.

“If I had to guess, I think it was due to packing in a hurry. I was recovering from corona infection and I stressed packing, because I had to make sure that the corona tests were included,” he said.

According to Griner, he had been prescribed medical cannabis in the United States to treat chronic injuries in the off-season.

of the United States according to the administration, the arrest was made on false grounds. Russia is believed to be trying to use Griner in a prisoner exchange.

Griner’s fate is believed to be connected to a Russian arms dealer To Viktor Boutsays for example The New York Times. Bout is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States. According to the newspaper, the Kremlin might be aiming for both Bout and Griner to be released.

In her career, Griner has won two Olympic golds, two World Cup golds, the WNBA championship and the college series NCAA championship.