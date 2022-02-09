The Kolpinsky District Court of St. Petersburg has suspended the status of ‘foreign agent’ for the investigative journalist who also works for the BBC in the Russian language, Andrei Zakharov pending the outcome of his appeal, the British broadcaster said. . Zakharov, author among others of the 2020 scoop on a hidden daughter of Vladimir Putin and the privileges he enjoys with his mother, was entered in the register of ‘foreign agents’ of the Ministry of Justice in October 2021. In December, Zakharov announced that he had left Russia and settled in Britain due to “unprecedented surveillance”.

The news of the suspension of the measure against him is released after last month Putin had ordered the Human Rights Council of the Kremlin and the Ministry of Justice to present proposals to review, by May 1st, the law and the modalities by which you can delete names from the lists of foreign agents. Only two other journalists were suspended from foreign agent status before Zakharov: the Pskov correspondent of Radio Svoboda, Lyudmilla Savitskaya, and Sergei Markelov, of the 7 for 7 news web site. Almost half of the 75 journalists, activists, lawyers and artists who have been included in the list of ‘agents’, since the one for individuals was created last year, alongside the register for media and NGOs, have left Russia as Zakharov or are considering to do it.