Russia Forecasts from Russia: The economy is in its worst crisis in almost 30 years

According to the forecast of the Russian Ministry of Finance, which received the news agency Bloomberg, the country’s economy will shrink by as much as 12 percent this year.

10.5. 21:53

Russian the economy is in its worst crisis in nearly thirty years due to economic sanctions imposed by the West, according to forecasts by Russian ministries leaked to news agencies.

Russian Ministry of Finance’s internal business forecast for the news agency Bloomberg by the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by as much as 12 percent this year.

This would be the largest contraction since the early 1990s, when the country made a painful transition from a Soviet to a market economy.

The Ministry of Finance has not released a forecast of this year’s economic outlook since the start of the Russian offensive war.

If the Ministry of Finance’s forecast turns out to be correct, it would wipe out about a decade of economic growth, according to Bloomberg.

Economy there is no full consensus within the Russian administration about the sharpness of the contraction, but the forecast received by Bloomberg is in line with the Ministry of Economy’s business cycle forecast previously released to the news agency Reuters.

Reuters reported at the end of April that the Ministry of Economy forecasts that the Russian economy will shrink by 8.8 percent in the baseline scenario and 12.4 percent in the worse-case scenario.

In 2023, the economy is forecast to grow by 1.3 percent. According to a more unfavorable scenario, Russia’s GDP would continue to decline by 1.1 percent next year.

Russia’s central bank, meanwhile, said at the end of April it expected Russia’s GDP to fall 8-10 percent this year.

Economy there is no full consensus within the Russian administration on the sharpness of the contraction, as the extent of the economic damage is unclear due to the uncertainty caused by possible new sanctions and other foreign trade problems.

The administration is likely to have to revise its forecasts several times this year. The economic outlook is highly uncertain as the war in Ukraine continues and as the United States and EU countries consider additional sanctions on Russian oil exports, among other things.

The International Monetary Fund estimates that Russia’s GDP will fall by 8.5 percent this year and the World Bank by 11.2 percent. Economists forecast a 10.3 percent drop in GDP in a consensus forecast compiled by the news agency Bloomberg.

Last year, Russia’s GDP grew by 4.7 percent and before the war the administration forecasts growth of three percent.