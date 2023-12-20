Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his expansionist plan in Ukraine this week during his re-election speech | Photo: EFE/JOÉDSON ALVES

Russia continues to forcibly recruit residents of the areas it occupied in Ukraine, and then force them to fight with the Russian Army against the Ukrainian armed forces, reported Human Rights Watch (HRW) this Wednesday (20), in Kiev .

“Russian authorities are openly and illegally forcing men from the occupied territories of Ukraine to fight against their own country,” said Hugh Williamson, the humanitarian organization's director for Europe and Central Asia.

Williamson said Russian occupiers are also pressuring civilians detained in occupied areas of Ukraine to join the ranks of the Kremlin's army, according to a statement issued by HRW, which classifies both practices as war crimes.

The organization said it had interviewed by telephone three men in pre-trial detention in the Russian-occupied part of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. “The three said they had been detained there since before the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, and that officers from the forces of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic tried to pressure them through intimidation, threats and propaganda,” the statement quotes.

The lawyer for the three detainees claims to be aware of “at least 11 similar cases”, adds HRW.

One of the detainees alleges mistreatment in retaliation for his refusal to enlist, while another says he is aware of other detainees who were sent to fight without experience or training.

According to the detainees' lawyer, Russian occupation authorities appear at detention centers with conscription forms. The poor conditions of detention, explained those interviewed, are an incentive for many inmates to accept.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly denounced that Russia coerces residents of the areas it occupies in Ukraine to fight for Moscow against the Kiev Army.