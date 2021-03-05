For the first time in the 30-year post-Soviet period, Russia has gone through the crisis better than the rest of the world as a whole. This conclusion was made by experts from the Center for Development Institute of the Higher School of Economics (HSE) based on the results of the macroeconomic research…

Its authors note that the global economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 fell by an average of 3.5 percent. At the same time, Russia’s GDP contracted by 3.1 percent, which is less than forecast.