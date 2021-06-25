Russia, as part of the exercise, transferred two MiG-31K fighters to the Khmeimim airbase in Syria, which can carry hypersonic Dagger missiles, reports RIA News…

The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that the fighters were relocated as part of joint exercises of the forces of the permanent operational formation of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea and aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. They started on June 25th.

The commander of one of the MiG-31K crews reported that they were faced with “training tasks.” “Instrumental approach (landing) systems and the aerodrome ensure the performance of tasks both in simple and complex meteorological conditions, day and night,” he said. The specialist also added that the landing was smooth.

It is noted that the Dagger hypersonic missile is capable of speeds exceeding ten times the speed of sound. The flight range of the “Dagger” reaches two thousand kilometers. In addition, the missile overcomes existing air and missile defense systems.

Earlier, an American magazine called the Dagger hypersonic missile one of the best weapons at the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. The first expert noted the “Armata” family of the main battle tank T-14 and heavy BMP T-15.