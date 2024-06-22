Russia | Five years in prison for a 15-year-old child in Russia for distributing leaflets

Russia|Born in 2008, Arseni Turbin is reportedly the youngest person sentenced to prison as a terrorist in Russia.

15-year-old Arseni Turbin has been sentenced to five years in prison in Russia for participating in the activities of a terrorist organization, a Russian human rights group reports among others MemorialUkrainian media Mediazona and a British magazine Metro.

Turbin is said to have distributed leaflets criticizing Putin that he downloaded from the internet to mailboxes during his summer vacation. According to the Russian security service FSB, Turbin had also criticized the education system and corruption in Russia.

Turbin was also accused of belonging to the opposition organization Free Russian Legion and planning a terrorist attack, but according to Memorial, no evidence was presented for either. The Legion does not accept minors as members, and Turbin denied having belonged to the organization.

Turbine is known to be the youngest person convicted as a terrorist in Russia. According to Metro, he burst into tears when the sentence was read to him at the military court in the city of Oryol.

Turbin, who was born in 2008, was temporarily taken to an adult detention center in Moscow, although he is supposed to serve his sentence in a youth prison.

The human rights group Memorial demands the immediate release of Turbin as a political prisoner.

He was the first to tell about it in Finland Evening News.