A fishing vessel sank Monday, December 28 in the Russian Arctic after freezing. 17 people remain missing while the rescue operations continue, authorities quoted by Russian news agencies said.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations quoted by the TASS agency, it is the ship “Onega” based in Murmansk, which sank near the archipelago of Novaya Zemlya in the Barents Sea.

“The crew is made up of 19 people. Two people were rescued”, he added. A ship is participating in search operations and three others are en route to the scene of the accident, according to the same source, who specifies that the cause of the sinking is “icing”.

According to another source interviewed by the TASS agency, the “bad” weather in the area of ​​the sinking did not allow the use of aviation for rescue operations.

In April 2015, the sinking of a Russian freezer trawler in the same region killed at least 56 people.