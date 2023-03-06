The first Russian journalist to be indicted for spreading false news about the military, a crime introduced into the penal code soon after the invasion of Ukraine began, was sentenced to eight months of corrective labor and banned from doing his job for a year by a district court in Rudnichny, Prokopyevsk in the Kemerovo region of Siberia, Taiga.info news site reported.

Andrey Novashov, who works for Siberia.Realities, a portal associated with Radio free Europe, had published a post on his social media accounts denouncing Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine in March last year. During the trial he pleaded not guilty and after the reading of the sentence he anticipated his intention to appeal.

Some news sites, such as Radio Free Europe, speak of a conviction for discrediting the military forces, the second crime introduced together with that of false news, and often overlapping.