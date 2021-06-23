Tension in the Black Sea. This Wednesday, a Russian military ship fired warning shots and a plane dropped bombs against HMS Defender, a British Royal Navy destroyer that he had entered up to 3 kilometers without permission in Russian waters near Cape Fiolent, on the Crimean coast.

Given the lack of response from the British Ministry of Defense, Russian authorities decided to carry out deterrent attacks: “The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it crossed the border of the Russian Federation. He did not react to the warning “, as assured by the Russian Executive to theto news agency Interfax.

British Attaché summoned in Moscow

After dropping four high-explosive cluster bombs, HMS Defender left Russian waters. Shortly after this incident was recorded, the Russian leaders have summoned the United Kingdom military attaché in Russia.

“Behind the incident involving a British Naval Force destroyer, was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry the military attaché of the British Embassy in Moscow “, said the Government of Russia in a press release.

For its part, the Ministry of Defense of the The United Kingdom has denied Moscow’s claims that the Russian Navy fired shots warning against the British destroyer HMS Defender south of the Crimean peninsula, and said that it was a military exercise.

Tracing

Last June 14th, The authorities reported that the Russian Navy had begun tracking the British destroyer and the frigate Everton de the Dutch Navy after the entry of both ships into the Black Sea.

In 2014, Russia seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. This fact was condemned by the West, which it still considers it to be a Ukrainian territory.