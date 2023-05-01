By our editor Simone Peek

Amsterdam. “Seven Russian Tu-95MS bombers are flying from the far north, from the Russian region of Murmansk towards … guess where?” wrote the Ukrainian medium Ukrainian Front Lines late Sunday night on Twitter. Civilians prepared for another Russian attack in the cities far from the front lines – some families spent the night underground on subway platforms.

Around three o’clock in the morning (local time) the first explosions sounded in Kyiv. According to the Ukrainian military leadership, fifteen of the eighteen rockets fired were intercepted. In the end, nine Tu-95s and two Tu-160s were involved in the attack, according to the Supreme Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny.

After almost two months of relative calm, it was the second time in a few days that the Ukrainian capital has been the target of a massive Russian attack. While the main goal of the attacks last winter was to cut off the energy supply, Russia seems to have chosen a new strategy: to disable military targets, such as ammunition and weapons storage, and thus hinder the upcoming Ukrainian offensive.

Quiet for a few weeks

“It was quiet for a few weeks. We know that the Russian air force tried to attack the Ukrainian energy system last winter. It seems to be something different now,” said Lieutenant General Mart de Kruif, former commander of the army, on Radio 1 on Monday morning.

“It could be that they are trying to counter Ukraine’s preparations for the offensive. This can be done by attacking all kinds of traffic centers, attacking command centers, possibly even, with some blows to the arm, trying to attack the Ukrainian air defenses. We may now see that campaign,” says de Kruif.

Russian communications about the attacks support this theory: “Tonight, Russian armed forces launched a missile strike with high-precision long-range airborne and seaborne weapons against Ukraine’s military-industrial facilities,” the Russian defense ministry wrote in a statement Monday morning. . “The goal is reached. All designated targets were hit. The work of companies making ammunition, weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian troops has been disrupted.”

The ministry claims to have carried out successful attacks on a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the city of Kharkiv. Videos of what appears to be ammunition exploding in the night sky also surfaced from Pavlohrad, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on Sunday night. Russia claims an anti-aircraft installation and ammunition were targeted. According to the Ukrainian authorities, 34 people were injured in the explosions, including two women seriously.

In the Bryansk region of Russia, north of Ukraine, an explosive device is said to have led to the derailment of a fuel train. This is reported by the governor of the region, Aleksandr Bogomaz on Telegram. No one was injured, according to local authorities.