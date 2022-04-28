KIEV (Reuters) – Russia fired two missiles into the Ukrainian capital Kiev late on Thursday, one hitting the lower floors of a residential building, wounding at least three people, Ukrainian officials said.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts hit the central district of Shevchenko. In an online post, he said three people were taken to the hospital.

Svetlana Vodolaga, press secretary for the Emergency Service, said the other missile hit an unidentified facility near the residential building.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia used missiles in the attack.

Reuters eyewitnesses had previously reported the sound of two explosions in the city. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the authorities’ reports of missile attacks.

(Report by Reuters)

